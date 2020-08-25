See All Rheumatologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (10)
Map Pin Small Mobile, AL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD

Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL. 

Dr. McLaughlin Jr works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLaughlin Jr's Office Locations

    Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic
    1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 435-1200
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 1:00pm
    Dr. Sudeep Rao
    831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • North Baldwin Infirmary
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Gout
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Gout

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Aug 25, 2020
    I saw Dr. McLaughlin for the first time today. He was prompt and very thorough. I cannot say enough positive things about my visit. Highly recommend.
    Janet Johnson — Aug 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD
    About Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720215049
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McLaughlin Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLaughlin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin Jr works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. McLaughlin Jr’s profile.

    Dr. McLaughlin Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

