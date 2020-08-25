Dr. McLaughlin Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD
Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. McLaughlin Jr works at
Dr. McLaughlin Jr's Office Locations
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Dr. Sudeep Rao831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. McLaughlin for the first time today. He was prompt and very thorough. I cannot say enough positive things about my visit. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ray McLaughlin Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
NPI: 1720215049
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin Jr works at
Dr. McLaughlin Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.