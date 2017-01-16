Dr. Ray Moyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Moyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Ray Moyer, MD
Dr. Ray Moyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Moyer's Office Locations
Temple Orthopedics and Sports Medicine515 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 201C, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 641-0700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Temple Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at Temple University Hospital - ZONE E BOYER BUILDING3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Ray Moyer for over 15 years and multiple sport related injuries and would recommend hands down for any sport related injury!
About Dr. Ray Moyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyer has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moyer speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyer.
