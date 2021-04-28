Dr. Ray Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ray Ramirez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Chesapeake Regional Medical Group113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 400, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 842-4499Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Endocrinology & Diabetes Center3205 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 483-3030
Christopher Dowd DO PC5849 Harbour View Blvd Ste 250, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 966-2757
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramirez is an amazing surgeon. My son went through a lot of anguish from a medical condition in which two other doctors failed to detect. We are forever grateful.
About Dr. Ray Ramirez, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912960352
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Sphincterotomy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
