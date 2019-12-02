Overview

Dr. Ray Rodriguez, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Mississippi Center For Advanced Medicine in Madison, MS with other offices in McComb, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.