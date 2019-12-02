Dr. Ray Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ray Rodriguez, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine7730 Old Canton Rd Bldg B, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 499-0935
Ochsner Health Center for Children-pediatric Specialties-mccomb309 Llewellyn Ave, McComb, MS 39648 Directions (601) 499-0935
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Me and my son absolutely love him!! He was so sweet, really interacted with my son, and very intelligent. He explained everything very thoroughly and actually listened to me when I would tell him about my son's allergies. We plan to always use him.
About Dr. Ray Rodriguez, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
