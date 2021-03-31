Dr. Ray Sawaqed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawaqed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Sawaqed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ray Sawaqed, MD
Dr. Ray Sawaqed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Sawaqed works at
Dr. Sawaqed's Office Locations
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Presence Health Partners8777 Broadway Ste C, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-3854
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sawaqed is the best
About Dr. Ray Sawaqed, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023109899
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- St Joseph Hospital
- Michael Reese Hosp/U IL
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
