Dr. Ray Scardina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ray Scardina, MD
Dr. Ray Scardina, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Dr. Scardina works at
Dr. Scardina's Office Locations
University Texas Health Scien Center11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7777Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Azalea Internal Medicine Associates PA1100 E Lake St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 877-7168
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr scardina has been wonderful with my grandson also contacts us in emergency situations. He is a great advocate for autism. I would recommend him to.anyone.
About Dr. Ray Scardina, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447225115
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scardina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scardina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scardina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scardina has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scardina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scardina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scardina.
