Dr. Ray Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ray Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
Arklatex Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 798-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is great! He is professional and compassionate when it comes to his patients. He’s the best! Can’t say enough good things about Dr Smith…. I highly recommend Dr Smith on any of your medical needs…. Thank you sir on my most recent leg occlusion that you repaired with top notch results…. Your staff also has earned kudos from me….. You got the best….. What a blessing to work with….
About Dr. Ray Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851375349
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU
- Cardiovascular Disease
