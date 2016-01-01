Dr. Teramoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray Teramoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ray Teramoto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aiea, HI.
Dr. Teramoto works at
Sherrie M. Takushi Psy.d. Inc.98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 600, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 398-6977
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1164580916
Dr. Teramoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teramoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teramoto has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teramoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teramoto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teramoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teramoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teramoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.