Overview of Dr. Ray Terrell, MD

Dr. Ray Terrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center, Georgetown Community Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Terrell works at Jason Rasmussen MD Pllc in Georgetown, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.