Dr. Raymond Vandenhoven, MD
Dr. Raymond Vandenhoven, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies PC2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-0112
Greeley Medical Clinic PC1900 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 493-0112
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. van den Hoven is a true gem of the medical profession. He was very patient and thorough in using various diagnostic methods, primarily EMG, to track down the source of a persistent nerve issue in my shoulder. He has a wonderful sense of humor and truly cares about the patient. I give Dr. van den Hoven my highest recommendation.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 46 years of experience
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Vandenhoven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandenhoven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandenhoven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandenhoven has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandenhoven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandenhoven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandenhoven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandenhoven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandenhoven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.