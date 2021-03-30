See All Otolaryngologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Ray Van Metre, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.7 (24)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ray Van Metre, MD

Dr. Ray Van Metre, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Van Metre works at Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Metre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Psc
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 500, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-1114
  2. 2
    Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC
    230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 977-5335
  3. 3
    Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond
    1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 624-3615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection

Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ray Van Metre, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881798148
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Metre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Metre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Metre has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Metre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Metre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Metre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Metre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Metre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

