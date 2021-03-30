Dr. Van Metre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray Van Metre, MD
Dr. Ray Van Metre, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Psc1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 500, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-1114
Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 977-5335
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 624-3615
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been going to dr Van Metre for a little over a year and he has always been very kind and understanding and a good listener. He’s been great!
About Dr. Ray Van Metre, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881798148
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Van Metre accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Metre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Metre works at
Dr. Van Metre has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Metre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Metre speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Metre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Metre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Metre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Metre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.