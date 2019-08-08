Overview of Dr. Ray Vaughters, MD

Dr. Ray Vaughters, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Vaughters works at R. Bauer Vaughters III MD Inc. in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.