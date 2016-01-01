Dr. Ray Wasielewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasielewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Wasielewski, MD
Overview of Dr. Ray Wasielewski, MD
Dr. Ray Wasielewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasielewski's Office Locations
- 1 340 E Town St Ste 7250, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasielewski?
About Dr. Ray Wasielewski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1407841455
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Pittsburgh Presby Med Ctr
- Riverside Hosp
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasielewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasielewski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasielewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasielewski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasielewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasielewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasielewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasielewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasielewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.