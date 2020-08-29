Dr. Worthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray Worthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ray Worthy, MD
Dr. Ray Worthy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worthy's Office Locations
- 1 320 N Carrollton Ave Ste 202, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 336-3003
- 2 1772 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 336-3003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Worthy cares. He spends time with you as needed. He is a psychotherapist and an MD. Took me 10 years to get lucky enough to find a doctor like this. The best in the city, without a doubt.
About Dr. Ray Worthy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851556369
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.