Overview of Dr. Raya Massoud, MD

Dr. Raya Massoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese University Faculty Of Med Sciences and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Massoud works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.