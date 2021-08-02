Overview of Dr. Rayal Gorrepati, MD

Dr. Rayal Gorrepati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Gorrepati works at VNA Healthcare in Aurora, IL with other offices in Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.