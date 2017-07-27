Dr. Rayan Eshaghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshaghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rayan Eshaghian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Colorectal Surgery12462 Putnam St Ste 500, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5449
Minkes & Deere M.d.'s11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 111, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-1651
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eshaghian is a doctor who can connect with his patients and their families. My personal experience with him five years ago showed me a Doctor that I would go to for any issue. He has a personal strength and empathy that can not be matched.
About Dr. Rayan Eshaghian, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshaghian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eshaghian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Eshaghian works at
Dr. Eshaghian has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshaghian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshaghian, there are benefits to both methods.