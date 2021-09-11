Overview of Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD

Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Kingman Healthcare Center, Nmc Health, Southwest Medical Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Nassar works at Kansas Nephrology in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.