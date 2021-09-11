See All Nephrologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD

Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Kingman Healthcare Center, Nmc Health, Southwest Medical Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Nassar works at Kansas Nephrology in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nassar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas Nephrology Physicians, P.A.
    1035 N Emporia Ave Ste 105, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 263-7285
  2. 2
    712 N Klein Cir, Derby, KS 67037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 263-7285
  3. 3
    750 N Socora St, Wichita, KS 67212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 263-7285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
  • Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
  • Kingman Healthcare Center
  • Nmc Health
  • Southwest Medical Center
  • Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 11, 2021
    I was in stage 4 of kidney failure and was looking for a new doctor. She immediately got to work on getting me to stage 3. I also have CHF and COPD and she appeared knowledgeable about both and the medications I take and explained how all of this impacted my kidneys. Finally, a doctor that doesn't have tunnel vision and looks at the "big picture". She can be abrupt, doesn't always listen and in a hurry to leave but if I tell her I need more information she will provide it.
    — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. Rayane Nassar, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1841429370
    Education & Certifications

    • LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nassar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nassar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nassar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

