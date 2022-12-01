Dr. Raye Budway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raye Budway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raye Budway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They completed their fellowship with U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
Locations
Budway Surgical Associates2000 Oxford Dr Ste 301, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had stage IIIb Her 2 + breast cancer. This doctor is not just a surgeon she is a medical expert in Breast cancer. She is current on best practice in the field. I had total faith in her recommendations. I have survived 7 hrs. I credit her with my survival. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Raye Budway, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1871500462
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
