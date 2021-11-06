Overview

Dr. Rayees Nizam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Nizam works at Syracuse Fcl Plstc & Cosm Sgy in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.