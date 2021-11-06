Dr. Rayees Nizam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nizam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rayees Nizam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rayees Nizam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Nizam works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Gastroenterologists of Central New York4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 209, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 218-0085
-
2
Associated Gastroenterologists of CNY, PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3C, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2214
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent practice, best doctor ever. I was impressed with the employees at the Northeast Medical Center in Fayetteville; NY.
About Dr. Rayees Nizam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154375087
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nizam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nizam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nizam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nizam works at
Dr. Nizam has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nizam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nizam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nizam.
