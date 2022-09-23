Overview of Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD

Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Grogan works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.