Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD

Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Grogan works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grogan's Office Locations

    Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center At Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    7200 Cambridge St Fl 7, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroidectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

  View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr. Grogan is amazing!!! I didn't know how bad I felt until after my surgery. If you have kidney stones or other calcium deposits, get your parathyroid hormone level checked, a simple blood test. If it's high, go see Dr. Grogan.
    Beth Hebert — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124215074
    • University of California San Francisco
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    • Northwell Health
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymon Grogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grogan works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Grogan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

