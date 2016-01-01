See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Raymond Anton Jr, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raymond Anton Jr, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Anton Jr works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Raymond Anton Jr, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932304896
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Greenwich Hospital
    • Rutgers Medical School
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

