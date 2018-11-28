Overview of Dr. Raymond Basri, MD

Dr. Raymond Basri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Basri works at Crystal Run Medical Services PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Montgomery, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.