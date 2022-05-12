Dr. Raymond Bedgood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Bedgood, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Bedgood, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft Lauderdale Fl and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Bedgood works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Central Georgia, LLC610 3rd St Ste 202, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 474-1043
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedgood?
Very professional and felt very comfortable of the care given.
About Dr. Raymond Bedgood, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881675700
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Wilson Regl Mc
- Nova Southeastern University Ft Lauderdale Fl
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedgood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedgood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedgood works at
Dr. Bedgood has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedgood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedgood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedgood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.