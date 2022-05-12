Overview

Dr. Raymond Bedgood, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft Lauderdale Fl and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Bedgood works at Gastroenterology Associates of Central Georgia, LLC in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.