Dr. Bell Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Bell Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Bell Sr, MD
Dr. Raymond Bell Sr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Bell Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bell Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Mobile Medical and Diagnostic Center2261 COSTARIDES ST, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-4402
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell Sr?
About Dr. Raymond Bell Sr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1710975743
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell Sr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell Sr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.