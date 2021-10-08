Dr. Raymond Bland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Bland, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Bland, MD
Dr. Raymond Bland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bland works at
Dr. Bland's Office Locations
Memorial Behavioral Health - Springfield Children's Center710 N 8th St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 525-1064
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have great faith in Dr. Bland's expertise and especially his psychopharmaceutic knowledge. He has helped me more than anyone else in all the years I've sought treatment for severe and persistent depression.
About Dr. Raymond Bland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881653103
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bland speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bland.
