Overview of Dr. Raymond Bland, MD

Dr. Raymond Bland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bland works at Springfield Mental Health Center in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.