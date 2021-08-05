Overview of Dr. Raymond Bradley Jr, MD

Dr. Raymond Bradley Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bradley Jr works at Carolinaeast Physicians in Jacksonville, NC with other offices in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.