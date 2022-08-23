Dr. Raymond Brickhouse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Brickhouse, DPM
Overview of Dr. Raymond Brickhouse, DPM
Dr. Raymond Brickhouse, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Brickhouse's Office Locations
Raymond A. Brickhouse Dpm LLC6400 Clayton Rd Ste 412, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 381-1800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South City Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was amazing! Dr Brickhouse was very pleasant and explain the problems with my feet in detail. I was very pleased with my visit.
About Dr. Raymond Brickhouse, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1437314812
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brickhouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brickhouse accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brickhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brickhouse has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brickhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickhouse.
