Overview

Dr. Raymond Burgess, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Burgess works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.