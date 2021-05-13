Dr. Raymond Capone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Capone, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Capone, MD
Dr. Raymond Capone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Shadyside and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Capone works at
Dr. Capone's Office Locations
Raymond A Capone Jr MD PC5727 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 363-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Shadyside
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
***If you're looking for extraordinary results.. look no further!!!*** My experience with Dr. Raymond Capone's office was better than I could have ever imagined. I had done prior research in the Pittsburgh area for plastic surgeons, but no one seemed to have credentials like Dr. Capone! I had my initial consult with Dr. Capone for a breast lift. He had a wide variety of cases similar and different from mine.. ALL beautiful end results! After seeing his workbook, I was basically sold.. **I had not seen results anywhere like I had seen at Dr. Capone's office!** On top of his workbook backing up all of his ratings and accreditations, Dr. Capone and his entire office staff were very engaged, professional, honest, and friendly with me from beginning to end. My first appointment was the last week of December and my procedure was booked for the first week of March! It was a very smooth transition. From start to finish Dr. Capone will make sure you are very educated on your procedure. Every
About Dr. Raymond Capone, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Meml Hospital
- University Pittsburgh/West Penn Hospital
- Boston City Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capone speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Capone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.