Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes.
Dr. Raymond Cavanaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raymond Cavanaugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Arbour Medford Counseling Services100 George P Hassett Dr, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 393-4828
Tewksbury Hospital365 East St, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Directions (978) 395-5187
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
