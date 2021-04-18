Dr. Chaquette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Chaquette, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Chaquette, MD
Dr. Raymond Chaquette, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Chaquette's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Office235 Plain St Ste 305, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 273-0220
-
2
Raymond F Chaquette MD1524 Atwood Ave Ste 444, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him after breast cancer diagnosis. I was in shock. He spent over one-half hour explaining the process. Calmed me down. Great doctor.
About Dr. Raymond Chaquette, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992706139
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaquette accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chaquette speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaquette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaquette.
