Dr. Raymond Clifford, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Clifford, MD
Dr. Raymond Clifford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Clifford's Office Locations
Peninsula Eye Surgeons101 Milford St, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-9290
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience. I went in for cataract surgery expecting to spend extra money for upgrades but Dr Clifford took the time to explain why I didn't need laser to have a successful outcome.
About Dr. Raymond Clifford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Cooper Med Sch of Rowan Univ
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Clifford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clifford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clifford has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clifford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford.
