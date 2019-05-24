Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Cornelison works at
Locations
Dermatology2222 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018 Directions (405) 309-3376Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Epiphany Dermatology of Oklahoma LLC3555 NW 58th St Ste 310, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 608-4494
Raymond Cornelison M.d.3727 NW 63rd St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions
Oklahoma City Dermatology Clinic3130 SW 89th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 703-2060Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Cornelison for many years (off and on). I find him very professional, pleasant and social. He is extremely skilled in his profession and has always been perfectly educated I the reason for my appts. I appreciate his kindness and good bedside manner. He will be missed when he retires but I hope he has a great retirement.
About Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003884339
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- Ben Taub Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornelison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelison works at
Dr. Cornelison speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelison.
