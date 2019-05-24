Overview

Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Cornelison works at Southern Plains Medical Center in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.