Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD

Dermatopathology
2.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Cornelison works at Southern Plains Medical Center in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology
    2222 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 309-3376
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Epiphany Dermatology of Oklahoma LLC
    3555 NW 58th St Ste 310, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-4494
  3. 3
    Raymond Cornelison M.d.
    3727 NW 63rd St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Oklahoma City Dermatology Clinic
    3130 SW 89th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 703-2060
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail Abnormality
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Care
Nail Diseases
Nail Dysplasia
Nail Dysplasia, Isolated Congenital
Nail Patella Syndrome
Nail Psoriasis
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Screenings
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    May 24, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Cornelison for many years (off and on). I find him very professional, pleasant and social. He is extremely skilled in his profession and has always been perfectly educated I the reason for my appts. I appreciate his kindness and good bedside manner. He will be missed when he retires but I hope he has a great retirement.
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Cornelison, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    • 55 years of experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003884339
    • 1003884339
    Education & Certifications

    • U Okla
    • U Okla
    • Ben Taub Hosp
    • Ben Taub Hosp
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
