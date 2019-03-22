Dr. Raymond Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Cross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Cross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Cross works at
Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-7835Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cross?
I have ulcerative colitis. My gastroenterologist sends me to Dr. Cross for my colonoscopies every two years because he can do a more extensive colonoscopy. I recently had a colonoscopy with Dr. Cross and he ran into a small problem with a polyp. He was gracious and honest enough to tell me he was going to send me to one of his colleagues to remove the polyp. He was not too proud to tell me he needed to send me to someone else.
About Dr. Raymond Cross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1447214507
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- U MD
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cross speaks Minnan.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.