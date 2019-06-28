See All Cardiologists in Manhattan, KS
Dr. Raymond Dattilo, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raymond Dattilo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Dr. Dattilo works at Flint Hills Heart Vascular and Vein Clinic in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Flint Hills Heart, Vascular and Vein Clinic
    Flint Hills Heart, Vascular and Vein Clinic
    3905 Vanesta Dr, Manhattan, KS 66503
(785) 320-5858

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2019
    Dr Dattilo and his staff are awesome!
    — Jun 28, 2019
    About Dr. Raymond Dattilo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710946249
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvanis
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
