Dr. De La Rosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond De La Rosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond De La Rosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Philippines and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group3000 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 Directions (941) 841-4200
Arcadia Medical Associates PA2415 University Pkwy Ste 111, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 359-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I find him to be a pretty good doctor. Makes you feel comfortable during time of visit. Gets to the point, no BS. His assistant Logan is friendly and very competent at his job.
About Dr. Raymond De La Rosa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/rhode Island Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Univ Of Philippines
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
Dr. De La Rosa has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De La Rosa speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.