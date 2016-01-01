Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raymond Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Dean, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Locations
Raymond N. Dean, MD (private practice)1515 US Highway 1 Ste 202, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 913-5480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Dean, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174707145
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Florida State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean speaks Spanish.
Dr. Dean has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
