Dr. Decker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD
Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Decker Jr works at
Dr. Decker Jr's Office Locations
Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri2 Industrial Way W, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-4477
Central Jersey Gastroenterology Associates PA535 Iron Bridge Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-7700
New Jersey Hand Surgery780 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-9000
Central Jersey Hand Surgery234 Industrial Way W Ste B200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-4477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Decker many years ago for a problem with my index finger and recently I’ve experienced numbness and tingling in my pinky and ring finger. Dr decker recently did cubital tunnel surgery on my elbow to release the nerve causing the problem. It’s only been a few weeks since surgery but I am very pleased with Dr Decker.my surgery went smoothly and dr decker has been very accommodating with post op visits. He’s a kind and caring dr. I would highly recommend him. Some of his front desk personnel could be a little nicer and not so rude and abrupt,however, they are not all nasty. I give Dr Decker 5 stars. Office staff a 3.
About Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801880695
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decker Jr has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.