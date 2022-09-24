Overview of Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD

Dr. Raymond Decker Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Decker Jr works at Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.