Dr. Raymond Diaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Diaz works at Raymond A Diaz MD PC in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.