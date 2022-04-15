Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipretoro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM
Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Dipretoro Jr's Office Locations
Newark Office774 Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 355-0056Monday8:30am - 1:15pmTuesday7:30am - 1:15pmWednesday8:00am - 1:15pmThursday7:30am - 11:00amFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Middletown Office210 Cleaver Farms Rd Bldg B, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 355-0056Monday8:30am - 12:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 11:15amThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Wilmington Office1415 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 355-0056Monday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome practice! Dr.D and his staff are always professional and caring. I’ve been a patient for more than 10yrs along with my wife. This is like the old time practices we all remember but with up to date medical procedures and treatments. Dr. DiPretoro and staff- Thank you!! Rob L. Newark Delaware.
About Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568464816
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of The Sciences Pennsylvania
- Foot Surgery
