Overview of Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM

Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Dipretoro Jr works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Newark, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.