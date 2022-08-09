Overview

Dr. Raymond Duggan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Duggan works at Baylor Scott & White Health in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.