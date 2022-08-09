Dr. Raymond Duggan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Duggan, DO
Dr. Raymond Duggan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Baylor Scott White Clinic Round Rock 302302 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (254) 724-2150
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have a five year history with Dr. Duggan. Without going into details, Dr. Duggan has always treated me, and my family, with amazing Godly grace. Dr. Duggan is one doctor of a team of doctors that saved my life. Dr. Duggan continues my care with a unrelentless positive attitude so that I continue DAILY to stay completely healthy and here for my family. I have never felt rushed, not listened to, judges, or like a number!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1639138167
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Dr. Duggan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggan has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan.
