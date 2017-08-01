Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD
Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University Of Minnesota At Minneapolis Med School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
Podos Pediatrics400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-3323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Duncan was my son's pediatric doctor for two years. When we moved to Atlanta, I reached out to him for a question about my son's health and the suggestions his current pediatrician was recommending. He is honest, thorough in examinations, and explains the care in layman terms. My son is going to be 18 this year and for those first two important years in my son's life, Dr Duncan has no idea how he shaped my parenting and care for my son. Thank you Dr Duncan!! No doctor compares to you!
About Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University of Florida Shands Hospital
- University Of Minnesota At Minneapolis Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
