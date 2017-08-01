See All Pediatricians in Naples, FL
Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD

Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University Of Minnesota At Minneapolis Med School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Duncan works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duncan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podos Pediatrics
    400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 649-3323
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Viral Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Newborn Jaundice
Viral Infection
ADHD and-or ADD

Newborn Jaundice
Viral Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchospasm
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 01, 2017
    Dr Duncan was my son's pediatric doctor for two years. When we moved to Atlanta, I reached out to him for a question about my son's health and the suggestions his current pediatrician was recommending. He is honest, thorough in examinations, and explains the care in layman terms. My son is going to be 18 this year and for those first two important years in my son's life, Dr Duncan has no idea how he shaped my parenting and care for my son. Thank you Dr Duncan!! No doctor compares to you!
    Jodie in Marietta, GA — Aug 01, 2017
    About Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568525830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida Shands Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Minnesota At Minneapolis Med School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duncan works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Duncan’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
