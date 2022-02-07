Dr. Raymond Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Fernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Fernandez, MD
Dr. Raymond Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
Pediatric Neurology Associates4150 N Armenia Ave Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 878-2191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fernandez is not only an exceptional neurologist also an extraordinary, kind, and caring person. My son Gabriel, daughter Genesis and I are so blessed to have him aur doctor.
About Dr. Raymond Fernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.