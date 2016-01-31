Dr. Ferrara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Ferrara, DPM
Overview of Dr. Raymond Ferrara, DPM
Dr. Raymond Ferrara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Dr. Ferrara works at
Dr. Ferrara's Office Locations
-
1
The Foot and Ankle Center438 Ganttown Rd Ste B4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 589-0990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrara?
Excellent communication. Exceptional work. Well knowledged. Been going there since i was 9 years old. I am not 26.
About Dr. Raymond Ferrara, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1366582140
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrara works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.