Dr. Raymond Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Fink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Fink, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fink works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates8851 Center Dr Ste 404, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (760) 337-8803
-
2
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates9850 Genesee Ave Ste 415, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 622-7204
- 3 1594 S Imperial Ave # A, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 337-8803
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fink?
I have a very complicated Thyroid issue that has required treatment for many years. Dr Fink not only got it under control he has managed to keep it in check for 20 years. He also treats me for Diabetes which is well controlled also. The staff is wonderful and responsive no matter the situation. I highly recommend him for any endocrine needs. Very professional well managed office.
About Dr. Raymond Fink, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164414652
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fink works at
Dr. Fink has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fink speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.