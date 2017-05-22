See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Raymond Fink, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Fink, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fink works at Diabetes & Endocrine Associates in La Mesa, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
    8851 Center Dr Ste 404, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 337-8803
  2. 2
    Diabetes and Endocrine Associates
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 415, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 622-7204
  3. 3
    1594 S Imperial Ave # A, El Centro, CA 92243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 337-8803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    May 22, 2017
    I have a very complicated Thyroid issue that has required treatment for many years. Dr Fink not only got it under control he has managed to keep it in check for 20 years. He also treats me for Diabetes which is well controlled also. The staff is wonderful and responsive no matter the situation. I highly recommend him for any endocrine needs. Very professional well managed office.
    Sandra Porter in San Diego, CA — May 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Fink, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Fink, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1164414652
    Education & Certifications

    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fink has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

