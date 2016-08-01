Dr. Raymond Flowers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Flowers, DO
Overview of Dr. Raymond Flowers, DO
Dr. Raymond Flowers, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They completed their residency with NORTH KANSAS CITY HOSPITAL
Dr. Flowers' Office Locations
Bi-county Pediatrics6128 Prestley Mill Rd Ste D, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flowers has been my family pediatrician for the past 17 years and I have never considered going elsewhere.
About Dr. Raymond Flowers, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1780675710
Education & Certifications
- NORTH KANSAS CITY HOSPITAL
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Flowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.
