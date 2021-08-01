Dr. Raymond Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Fong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Fong, MD
Dr. Raymond Fong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
-
1
Manhattan Office109 Lafayette St Fl 4, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 274-1900
-
2
Flushing Office13620 38th Ave Ste 6H, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 762-3790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fong?
Dr. Raymond Fong did an outstanding job in terms of correcting my astigmatism and cataracts through laser surgery. After surgery, I now have 20/20 vision, without glasses, in both eyes. In addition to Dr. Fong, his office has an accomplished and attentive staff who have seen to my needs in the office and in follow-up.
About Dr. Raymond Fong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730181868
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Harvard
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fong speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.