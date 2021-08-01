See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Raymond Fong, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Fong, MD

Dr. Raymond Fong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Fong works at Raymond Fong Eye Care in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Office
    109 Lafayette St Fl 4, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 274-1900
  2. 2
    Flushing Office
    13620 38th Ave Ste 6H, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 762-3790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raymond Fong, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1730181868
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Manhattan Eet Hospital
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fong has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
