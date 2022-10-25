See All Podiatric Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (392)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM

Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.

Dr. Fritz works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fritz's Office Locations

    Allentown Family Foot Care
    2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Keryflex Nail Restoration Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Amerihealth
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Spectrum Health
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 392 ratings
    Patient Ratings (392)
    5 Star
    (382)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881679983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rolling Hill Hospital in Elkins Park, PA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College - BS in Biology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fritz works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fritz’s profile.

    Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    392 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.