Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (78)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Community General Osteopathic Hospital and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, Hill Regional Hospital, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

Dr. Fulp works at Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX, Brownsville, TX, Dallas, TX and Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest General Hospital
    7400 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 229-7242
    201 N FM, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 668-7746
    Progressive Therapy LLC
    140 Uptown Ave, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 504-0309
    South Texas Back Institute
    303 E Quincy St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 229-7242
    South Texas Back Institute
    315 Jose Marti Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 504-0309
    IMED Physician Network, Inc.
    8100 John W Carpenter Fwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 865-4454
    South Texas Back Institute
    721 LINDBERG AVE, Mcallen, TX 78501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 668-7746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
  • Hill Regional Hospital
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr. Fulp did hip surgery on my elderly mother after a bad fall, and did a wonderful job. I am very grateful to him for all he did. Shortly after he went on holidays and left my mother's care with his PA-C's Javier Barbosa. I would like to say how helpful his PA -C, Javier Barbosa, was to me and my mother. I live in Canada and was unable to get to Texas because of the Covid 19 having the borders closed. He went above and beyond to help us. I can not say enough good things about this kind man. I would highly recommend Doctor Fulp, and his PA-C Javier Barbosa. You will be in excellent hands, and very well cared for.
    About Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770585994
    Education & Certifications

    • Acromed Visiting Surgeon Fellowship
    • Alfred I Dupont Institution
    • Community General Osteopathic Hospital Harrisburg Pa
    • Community General Osteopathic Hospital
