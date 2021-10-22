Overview

Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Community General Osteopathic Hospital and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, Hill Regional Hospital, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Fulp works at Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX, Brownsville, TX, Dallas, TX and Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.